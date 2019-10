Fire broke out in a popular chip shop around 6.45pm tonight.

Smoke poured from Lemetti’s chippy in Main Street as firefighters battled to bring the blaze under control.

Pictures: Michael Gillen

Two appliances and the hydraulic platform are still on the scene.

It is understood no-one has been injured.

Police diverted traffic away from the westbound side of Main Street to allow the firefighters to tackle the incident.

Lemetti’s chip shop was founded in 1895 and has been an institution in the village for generations.