Bingo Birthday for Banknock 100 year old

There’s no bingo call for number 100 – but Banknock’s oldest resident should be learning one – or even creating one!

Mima Heaney will celebrate her 100th birthday in a couple of weeks and was drafted in as guest of honour at the re-opening of Buzz Bingo in Falkirk.

The ardent dabber was even given the chance to call the numbers – a task she’s always wanted to do – as an early birthday treat.

After cutting the ribbon at Kerse Lane she said: “I could not sleep last night – I was counting bingo numbers instead of sheep!”

Mima entered local folklore for clearing four flights of steps in deep snow – just so she and her friends could make it to their weekly game, no matter the weather.

She continues to play with her daughter Bernadette and has even been gifted the ultimate early birthday present – free bingo for life as a club VIP.

Ian Fitzpatrick from Buzz said: “The club could have chosen a celebrity or footballer for the opening, but instead they wanted somebody who meant something to the club.

“That person is Mima who represents all of Buzz Bingo’s Falkirk customers past and present.

“David Gaffney, the general manager recognised this and decided that Mima is the ultimate VIP. It’s a truly fantastic gesture from a club built from its community roots.”

She added: “I’ve been so excited to be part of the Buzz Bingo launch. Buzz is a great, safe and social environment where all the management and staff have become friends.”

born into a family of children in 1918 – as the First World War ended, always played bingo with her husband and now plays with her daughter.