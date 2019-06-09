Billy’s Larbert estate is badged ‘safe as houses’

Cala Homes manager Billy McCallum is in line for a prestigious health and safety award for work at the Kinnaird Oaks estate in Larbert.

He is no stranger to the honour, as he won the same recognition last year.

Billy (pictured) received his commendation after rigorous inspection visits carried out over several months by National House Building Council (NHBC) health and safety advisers,

He will now progress through to the national awards ceremony in Birmingham next month, where he will have the chance of being named national winner in his category.

Billy said: “Being recognised with a NHBC Health and Safety Award is a great achievement for myself and the team.

“We work so hard to create a safe and productive environment, and our ongoing success in securing the commendation for the second year in a row is testament to our commitment to delivering best practice on our sites.”

Now in their 10th year, the awards are billed as the ultimate competition for house builders.