Big Kid Circus returns to Falkirk

Roll up, roll up for some thrills and spills at the Forth Centre in Falkirk as the popular Big Kid Circus returns for a five-day run.

The event, which opens tomorrow (Wednesday, April 17) and will run until Sunday, April 22, features a variety of jaw-dropping new acts and artistes including a talented troupe from Cuba.

Other attractions include a teeter board, a Russian bar, a double aerial hoop, a triple aerial trapeze bar, roller skating, a German wheel, whip cracking and foot juggling.

All acts will be introduced by singing Ring Mistress Olympia and cheeky Clown Papeluxo.

For tickets call the box office on 07766552211 or visit the ticket office which is open onsite daily between 10am to 8pm.