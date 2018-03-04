Big freeze forces delays on bin collections

The big freeze has forced the council to reschedule bin collections across the area .

Grey caddy and black box collections have been put forward seven days - so if your collection was due on March 1 it will now be March 8.

Householders are asked not to present any containers for collection today.

For green bin collections there’s a five day delay - so if your collection was March 1 you should now present your containers on March 6.

For blue bins there’s a whole fortnight to wait from the original collection date, so if your scheduled date was March 2 it will now be March 16,

Meanwhile scheduled collections for brown bins are cancelled until “at least” March 12, and bulky uplifts have also been cancelled until March 12.

The council says it expects normal scheduled collections for all contaioners to be in place from tomorrow, but any missed bin requesrs from Feb ruary 28, March 1 and March 2 won’t be attended to - priority will be given to scheduled collections.

The council has said it aims to open its recycling centre at Roughmute this weekend, and the centre at Kinneil from today.