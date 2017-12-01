Bield protesters set for Holyrood demo

Bonnybridge protesters against a plan to close a local care home are urging supporters to sign their petition ahead of a Holyrood demo.

Keep Bield Care Homes Open has already gained almost 7,500 signatures from people opposed to plans by Bield Housing to axe its home in Thornton Gardens, along with other homes in locations ranging from Linlithgow to Broxburn.

But at a recent meeting involving Bonnybridge families and local councillors - who wanted to stress solidarity with care home resident Christina Wilson - the main message all concerned wanted to promote was the need to “keep the momentum going”.

Spokeswoman Laura Owens said: “People feel very strongly about what Bield want to do in all of the areas affected, and everyone we have spoken to is appalled that a place which is literally a home to its residents can be disposed of in this way.

“Ultimately we want our care home, and all the others, to be fully protected and taken under council control.

“That’s why on December 12 the members of around 15 local families will be getting on a bus and going to Edinburgh to show the strength of feeling against the closures”.

On that day aHolyrood committee will have to make a crunch decision on whether and how to intervene in a shut-down plan that appears set to become an issue of national importance.

Bield Housing has said it recognises the impact its closures move will have on residents, and that it will consult residents and their families.

Last month Bield chief executive Brian Logan said talks with other providers could mean some homes staying open.

He said the reasons for the decision - and discussion of options for those affected - would take place in the coming weeks and months.

The firm has said financial pressures have forced it to change the way it operates, and it is involved in a five year plan with the aim of transforming the way the company operates by 2022.