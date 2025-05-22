Best of the best: Forth Valley Orienteers' team secure UK relay history

FVO trio Chris Smithard, Graham Gristwood and Peter Molloy in the winners’ enclosure (Photo: Robert Lines)

Forth Valley Orienteers became the most successful club in the history of relay competitions in the UK, as their men's Elite team successfully defended its British title to record a special double of both major relay titles in the same season.

Peter Molloy was seven seconds back in second place after the opening leg of the race at Bigland in the southern Lake District (35.49) but Chris Smithard opened up the lead to just over a minute with a 39.19 middle time, allowing Graham Gristwood to run in the win in 34.24.

EUOC, with James Hammond posting the quickest middle leg (36.26) was second, but was hampered in their bid for the title by a ten minute drop on the opening leg.

There have now been ten occasions since the British Relay was founded in 1972 where both JK and British trophies are in the same hands, but FVO leads the way with three wins, from SHUOC, with EUOC, INT, SYO, CLYDE and University of London also featuring.

This was one of five medals on the day for FVO, three of them gold, and the first came to the M14 team of James Edward (19.50), Matthew Owen (29.53) and Lucas Baikie (19.51), who led from start to finish, with all three posting the quickest time for their individual leg.

There was double success in M50, as Roger Goddard (32.57), Marcus Pinker (31.02) and Dave Godfree (33.58) emulated the youngsters, again leading from the off with the three quickest times. The B team of Ben Stansfield (37.48), Fraser Purves (41.10) and Jason Inman (37.48) was third.

The fifth and final medal was in M40, where Jon Cross had to reshuffle his pack pre-race, due to athlete unavailability, and named himself as the closing leg runner. Will Hensman (fourth in 39.37) and Dom Edward (third in 45.17) set him up for a chase, and a time of 44.21 helped repel BAOC for the silver.

There was more success in the North of England Championship later in the week, but no local medals in what's a closed event. Dom Edward was first home in M45L (70.52) while Vicky Thornton posted a time of 61.16 in W60L that was faster than any of the locals.

Heather Fellbaum was second in W55L (69.13), while James Edward also ran up a class, and was second in M16A (64.42). Both Chris Kelly (M50L) and Paul Hammond (M45L) were just off their podiums.