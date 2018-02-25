Ben will walk (nearly) 200 miles to help animals

A Falkirk man who has already run a 10k race to boost his favourite cause has decided to do something different - and walk the West Highland Way, both ways.

Ben Ward (35), who works for a local bathrooms firm, says he is a major fan of animals charity the SSPCA, and considers they deserve all the help they can get.

“They are dedicated people, and are very quick to respond when an animal - for whatever reason - is in trouble”, he says.

“I’ve always loved the natural world, and this is my way of trying to help a cause which doesn’t always get the attention it deserves.

“So I am walking the West Highland Way from Glasgow to Fort William and then turning back round and walking back”.

He added: “It’s 192 miles and I will try to do it in 12 days maximum but hopefully quicker, and averaging 20 miles most days in a challenging environment.

“I want to challenge myself in the hope that I can raise more money for the animals of Scotland the SSPCA look after.

“This means a lot to me and your donation means the world - and will give me massive motivation on the trek If you donate, please leave your name so I can thank you personally”.

Ben’s Justgiving page is at www.justgiving.com/fundraising/ben-ward-whw