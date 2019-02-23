Beethoven stars in final Falkirk Classic Music Live

The Grier Uttley Duo will round off the Classic Music Live! Falkirk series with a promised top notch concert featuring one of Beethoven’s best-loved violin sonatas.

Savitri Grier made her Wigmore Hall debut in London during the past year, and played in Carnegie’s Weill Hall in New York.

Richard Uttley.

When she played with the Bournemouth Symphony Orchestra, the Guardian reported “the highlight of the evening: an account of Chausson’s Poème for violin and orchestra, in which Savitri Grier was the wonderfully assured and lyrically poised soloist.”

Richard Uttley is a soloist and chamber musician noted for his integrity and breadth of musicianship.

Kate Molleson, also writing in the Guardian, said: “Some of the day’s most arresting moments came in a recital by Richard Uttley. I was enthralled by his composure, lyricism and ability to hold a moment without forcing it.’

The duo are playing Beethoven’s Violin Sonata No1, and Impressions of Childhood by Enescu, but the highlight of the concert will be Beethoven Violin Sonata No 9, know as the Kreutzer, in the second half.

The concert is in Falkirk Town Hall on Friday, March 8, at 7.30pm.

Tickets (£14, concessions £12; students £3) can be bought at the door on the night, or by phoning 01324 506850.