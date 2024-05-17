Beer-illiant news for craft beer fans as festival returns

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Tickets are now on sale for Falkirk Rugby Beer Festival, the popular event that showcases Scottish brewing talent.

Tickets are now on sale for Falkirk Rugby Beer Festival, the popular event that showcases Scottish brewing talent. Taking place at Falkirk Rugby Club on Saturday 22 June, beer fans will be entertained with live music and a DJ throughout the day.

The festival is welcoming back four favourite craft brewers to tempt festivalgoers’ tastebuds:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Not That California Brewing Company – small but perfectly formed Falkirk microbrewery producing a range of beers including new releases Rock Bottom, Kings Gold and Don’t Mess With Scotland

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

National World

SLOPEmeisteR – the microbrewery in Airth has produced innovative limited-edition flavours including double NEIPA Hoppenheimer, Gorilla Coffee Cold Brew Stout and Blagger, brewed with Ekuanot hops

Two Towns Down – cutting edge beers that draw inspiration from classic brewing philosophies, the paisley clad products include fruity flavours like Spoonfull apricot sour and We’ll Live And Die In These Towns tropical sour

Winton Brewery – this award-winning East Lothian brewery’s tongue in cheek monikers include Peith of Pith blood orange IPA and Oh Ya Can’t cherry sour

The annual celebration of Scottish craft beers kicks off at 12pm until late. Tickets are £12 per person plus booking fee which includes a festival glass, first drink to fill it and event programme. There will also be a cider, cocktail and gin bar with a BBQ supplied by Patrick of Camelon to keep festival guests well fed.