Beef and not bird is the word this Christmas

Who needs a whopping great turkey for Christmas when there’s finest Scotch Beef (and all the trimmings) to enjoy?

That’s the clear message to shoppers from Quality Meat Scotland, in a yuletide push that aims to convince more of us to buy beef over the festive season ... even if poultry still finds its way on to the odd dinner table on December 25 itself.

More than 250 Scotch Butchers Club members are offering customers a QMS booklet “Roasting Rules: Your Guide to Roasting Plus Recipes”.

it shows how to prepare Scotch Beef PGI, Scotch Lamb PGI and Specially Selected Pork roasts, and is “a must-have when preparing a show-stopping roast over the festive period”.

Carol McLaren, QMS Director of Marketing and Communications, said: “A Scotch Beef roast is perfect for family and friends over the festive period, and with a little bit of forward planning shoppers can make their festive roast go a whole lot further by making the most of the leftovers and, in turn, maximising their shopping budget.

“I would encourage shoppers when they are in their butcher’s shop or supermarket aisles over the next week to look for the Scotch Beef PGI logo which guarantees quality in every bite as well as world-leading quality assurance, traceability and welfare standards.”

For festive recipes, videos and hints and tips, visit www.scotchkitchen.com or Scotch Kitchen on Instagram, Facebook or Twitter.