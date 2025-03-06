Basketball: Graeme High boys qualify for Scottish Schools cup final

In-form Falkirk Fury youngster Jay Bunyan (Photo: Gary Smith)

Graeme High School Falkirk S3 boys moved to the Scottish Schools Cup final in Dundee later this month with a great 61-48 win over James Gillespie High School from Edinburgh.

The Graeme High School side cane from five points down at the end of the first half to have excellent third and fourth quarters with 19-10 and 20-11 scorelines for the 13-point win.

The big scorers for the Graeme High School team were captain Jay Bunyan, who controlled the game with 23 points (four threes) and Nathan Cole with 16 points.

The game was a battle of Fury and Blaze Scottish National League players, with the Falkirk side coming out on top.

Lewis Dickson had a fantastic game at both ends of the floor.

Will Claydon put in a great contribution despite foul trouble, as did Jaime Gonzales who was far from 100% but put in a huge effort to even be on court.

Harry Mason was the sixth player in the Graeme High School rotation with solid play throughout.

Aiden Hutcheon, Dylan Hutcheon, Mathew and Daniel Thomson and Toby Badmus completed the GHS line -up.

Fury head coach John Bunyan coaches the team along with Fury junior women player Poppy Duncan.

Falkirk secondary schools also have teams in the other five Scottish Schools age group competitions and with GHS making it to their final it continues to show the great work done at the Falkirk schools.

Good luck to Falkirk’s other five school teams in the semi-finals ahead.