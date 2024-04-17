Basketball: Falkirk Fury's cadet men fall short in final four bid at SBC play-offs

Andrew Henderson (Photo: Gary Smith)

Fury took the first period 9-4, before a 17-16 stanza for Blaze gave Fury a four-point lead at the half.

Blaze won the third 19-8, with Oliver Coffey later making a three-point play in the fourth to bring the score to 42-37. Gavin Black forced Blaze into a timeout as the game went to 42-39 on the back of his two-point shot.

Andrew Henderson tied the game for Fury with a long range three and six minutes to play. Blaze then edged back in front, before Black tied the game at 50 apiece and eight seconds on the clock. But it was not to be for Fury as they failed to stop Blaze getting the winner in the final second of the game.

For coach Ewan Carlow's side, Henderson had 15 points with Adama Hainey on 13 and Gavin Black on 10. Oliver Coffey chipped in with seven and Jack Robertson five.

Fury U16 men’s season has also seen them lose by seven points in the Scottish Cup final and miss the league title by a basket in their final game.

Fury U10 boys Josh Bunyan, Asher Learnmonth, Rory McGinlay, Owen Claydon, Euan Stuart, Keir Hunt, Ilya Blaskevic and Blair Anderson were in great form at a National Invitational competition at the Caledonia Gladiators Arena in East Kilbride.

