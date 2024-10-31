Basketball: Falkirk Fury under-18 cadets get better of Glasgow Rens

(Photo: Gary Smith)

Sony Centre Falkirk Fury’s junior men secured a 75-68 SBC Division 1 Championship win over Glasgow Rens over the weekend.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

That victory gives the Fury under-18s team team a 4-2 record for the season and moves them up to third spot in the league table. Andrew Henderson top scored for coach Keith Bunyan's side with Dylan Low on 15 points with three other players on double digit scoring in a solid team performance. Mario Pizarro had 12 points with Adama Hainey on 11 points and Liam Bouch on 10 points.

For the under-16 cadet men, their game against Glasgow Rens saw the young Falkirk side lose out with a 65-52 scoreline. With only five points between the sides as the teams entered the final quarter it was anyone's game but the visitors pulled clear for the win. Coach Ewan Carlow’s side the loss puts his team on a 1-5 record and they sit seventh in the table. On the day, Taylan Ertekin top scored with 31 points personal with Will Claydon on nine points and Jan Adamski on eight points. Ertekin sits top of the scoring table with a 28.3 point six game average but for Fury the need to spread their scoring will be key in taking some wins as the season progresses.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The under-14 boys’ team went 1-1 for the season after a 70-50 loss against St Mirren on the road. Despite coach Greg Foussas side winning three of the four quarters a poor second period saw Fury lose out in what for the most part was a tight game. Aiden Tran, Jaime Gonzales and Cameron Seaton hit double digit scoring for Fury with 15-13-11 points respectively.