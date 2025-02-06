Basketball: Falkirk Fury edge out St Mirren as SBC title tilt continues

Falkirk Fury ace Javon Daniels was hailed by his head coach for his defensive shift in the senior men’s latest league victory (Photo: Michael Gillen)

Sony Centre Falkirk Fury’s senior men moved a step closer to retaining their SBC Division 1 Championship title with a big win on the road against rivals St Mirren over the weekend.

A 95-85 victory moved the table-topping Falkirk side to 11-2 in the table with Boroughmuir Blaze, this week's opponents and nearest rivals, only boasting a 9-4 record.

Coach John Bunyan's team won every quarter in Paisley but the margins were tight in what was an exciting match.

A 25-24 first period saw Fury lead by a single point before edging to a four-point lead at the half after a high scoring 28-25 second stanza.

The third quarter was no different with the Sony Centre sponsored side again edging it by a point at 23-22.

It was not until the final period that Fury moved clear to a double-digit lead with Murray Hendry sealing the game with back to back two-point plays for a final scoreline of 95-85.

Fury edged the battle of the boards with 35-30 with 12 steals to Saints eight.

The sides were almost identical from the charity stripe with Saints putting up a huge 39 threes with a 36 per cent success rate.

Fury on the other hand pushed the ball inside with 29 from 51 two point scores for 57 per cent.

Fury’s former pro players were on form in this one, scoring 67 of the teams 95 points. Ali Fraser top scored on 21 points while Bantu Burroughs was in behind him on 17 points. Murray Hendry scored 15 points while Jonny Bunyan hit 14 points.

It was a real team performance with Lithuanian Eddie Leginas hitting 15 points while Welsh forward Ed Potter grabbed five points. Adnan Jalil was on four points while US star Javon Daniels and Matt Naylor both scored two points.

"This was a big win for us and we had to focus in all four quarters where the margins were small,” head coach Bunyan said of the victory.

“The final period proved key in terms with the defence actually coming out on top and that was really big for us.

Javon Daniels, who made several great plays not just in defence but on the offensive end, was crucial.”

Fury now travel to rivals Blaze on Sunday with a 3.30pm tip-off at the Crags SC in Edinburgh.