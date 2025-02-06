Basketball: Big win for junior women as Falkirk Fury youngsters impress

(Photo: Gary Smith)

Falkirk Fury's under-18 SBC Division 1 Championship junior men and women’s teams both remain in second spot in their respective league tables after they securing key road wins over the weekend.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Kim Hunter's junior women side sealed an impressive 88-19 win against City of Edinburgh in the capital to move to a 13-2 record. That result was never in doubt as Fury stormed to a 25-2 opening quarter lead. That was followed by a 24-4 second period for a 49-6 lead at the half.

The third and fourth periods saw the Falkirk side continue to rack up points with 20-4 and 19-9 scorelines. Poppy Duncan and Rachel Dagger hit 20 points apiece with Rose Tyrell and Beth Sneddon sharing 28 points.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Paisley, the junior men took an important 79-70 win against St Mirren that not only ensured they remained in second spot in the table with a 12-3 record – right behind leaders Knights who sit with a 13-2 record – but the also put down a marker against their Scottish Cup final opponents in a weeks time.

Fury shot out the blocks with a 24-16 opening period and followed that up with a 27-11 second stanza and a huge 24 point half-time lead. However it was the home side that took the third and fourth periods and brought the final score back to nine.

For coach Keith Bunyan’s team, it was Adama Hainey who led the scoring with 15 points with cadet men’s star Taylan Ertekin on 13 points. Andrew Henderson scored 12 points with Dylan Low on 11 points and Liam Bouch on ten points.

Fury’s under-16 cadette women also took a big road win with a 53-37 win over City of Edinburgh. Coach Rebecca Lonsdale's side had lost twice to Kats previously this season, so this 16-point win showed the significant progress the Falkirk side has made.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

That victory moved the Fury side to fifth in their league table and they now have an outside chance of a play-off spot. Tia Quinn top scored on 19 points with Hannah Johnson 13 points and Leila Gillespie on 11 points.

Meanwhile, Falkirk Fury legend Jonny Bunyan made a solid start to his coaching debut as Super League outfit Caledonia Gladiators’ head coach.

The East Kilbride-based team, who sit bottom of the table, showed improvement against the Surrey 89ers but lost out 77-68 in end.