Basketball: Ali Fraser fires Falkirk Fury to big SBC Division 1 Championship win

Falkirk Fury ace Ali Fraser was on top form for the senior men as they surged to another win (Photo: Alex Johnson)

Former Glasgow Rocks star Ali Fraser was on top form for Falkirk Fury last Friday night as he hit a whopping 34 points in the senior men’s latest win.

The Sony Centre sponsored side defeated City of Edinburgh Kings 85-52 in Grangemouth to move to a 9-2 record at the top of the SBC Division 1 Championship table.

Fury's average of 84.2 points scored per game and 70.7 points against is the best in the league by some distance, and with Welsh international Ed Potter racking up yet another double-double of 17 points and 13 rebounds, this was a Fury showing that had all its key players on the court and on form.

John Bunyan’s side were further bolstered in their league and play-off hopes by the return of fans’ favourite – BBL Slam Dunk Champion Murray Hendry who scored ten points in just 16 minutes of play.

The opening quarter saw Kings take a 16-14 lead, but it was the home team who led at the half with a bounceback 26-14 second period for a 40-30 scoreline and a ten point lead.

That was followed by an equally strong third period when Fury went on a 15-0 run to stretch the game from 53-40 to 68-40 and a 68-41 scoreline as the teams entered the final stanza.

Fury continued to dominate in the final period with a 17-11 scoreline that saw the team take the game.

Key for Fury was their superiority on the boards with a 51-30 stat. Jonny Bunyan added five points with eight assists while Bantu Burroughs had seven points, six rebounds and five assists. Forward Adnan Jalil had another big game for Fury with eight points and great defence. Lithuanian Eddie Leginas played limited minutes with fellow countryman Ziggy Dauksas not available.

"This was a significant win against a side who had just defeated one of our main title rivals by double digits the weekend before,” coach Bunyan said.

"To go into the New Year on top of the table after having a very difficult first four months is real testimony to the effort of the players and their ability to work through challenges together.

“We have had venue training issues for the first two months and that continued last week, however we found a way to work around that issue as a group.”