Barbara will be headline act at Quarriers’ Ladies Lunch

Quarriers, one of Scotland’s leading health and social care charities, is gearing up for its fifth annual Ladies Lunch and is hoping to exceed the £12,000 raised at last year’s event.

Singing sensation Barbara Bryceland will provide entertainment on the day and guests are in for a real treat as Barbara has appeared on popular television shows The X Factor and The Voice with judge Sir Tom Jones branding her vocals as “wonderful”. She’s chalked up over 500,000 views on YouTube and has supported stars including Sophie Ellis-Bextor and Joe McElderry.

Barbara Bryceland joins a long list of top talent to have graced the stage at Quarriers’ Ladies Lunch over the years including Andy Murray’s mum Judy Murray, actor Tom Urie, playwright Isobel Rutter and broadcaster Hazel Irvine.

The event, in association with Topcat Window Blinds, will be held in the Ballroom of the Grand Central Hotel on Sunday 28 April. Ladies will receive a glass of bubbly on arrival followed by a delicious two-course meal. With goody bags, a raffle and the chance to win top prizes, it’s an afternoon not to be missed.

For ladies who love to shop, there will even be a number of exclusive stalls showcasing a variety of beautiful products.

All money raised at the Ladies Lunch will go towards the vital services provided for the thousands of vulnerable children, adults and families supported by Quarriers. Amongst those supported are people with disabilities, young people facing homelessness, families struggling in poverty, unpaid carers and people affected by epilepsy.

Barbara Bryceland said: “I am delighted to be part of this great event. It’s an exciting opportunity to have a fun day out and raise money for a charity that helps so many people. I am proud to support Quarriers Ladies’ Lunch and play my part in helping to raise vital funds to maintain the many important services provided by Quarriers. The money raised from the Ladies’ Lunch will help to make a real and lasting difference to people supported across Scotland, helping them to reach their full potential. Please come along and be part of this special day.”

Alice Harper Quarriers Chief Executive said: “We are eagerly anticipating our fifth annual Quarriers Ladies Lunch - it’s always a fantastic afternoon, filled with lots of fun and laughter. Preparations are well underway and it is set to be one to remember.”

Tickets to Quarriers Ladies Lunch are £40 each. For more information and to book tickets visit https://quarriers.org.uk/events/ladies-lunch-2019/ or call 01505 616054, email events@quarriers.org.uk