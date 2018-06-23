Bannockburn day will bring Stirling to a standstill

Forth Valley police are reminding anyone heading to Stirling that today’s Bannockburn Commemoration Parade will cause traffic disruption.

Road closures will be in place from 1pm, with the parade leaving Kings Park Road at around 1.30pm and ending near the Battle of Bannockburn Visitors Centre on Borestone Place.

A full list of roads affected is available on the Stirling Council website at: https://my.stirling.gov.uk/roadworks with information on when these restrictions will be lifted posted on the twitter feed at @ForthValPolice

Officers will be assisting stewards with traffic, but motorists are advised to seek an alternative route if travel is necessary - and allow extra time for journeys.

Chief Inspector Drew Sinclair, Event Commander said: “We have been working with the event organisers and our partners to make sure that the disruption is minimal.

“However we are anticipating thousands of people to be in and around the area and as such delays are likely.

“Irresponsible or criminal behaviour will not be tolerated and local by-laws apply which prohibit the drinking of alcohol in public.

“I would remind everyone attending the event to behave in a respectful and responsible manner”.