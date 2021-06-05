Bankside blaze: 'Huge' fire seen and 'popping noises' heard from Bankside Industrial Estate in Falkirk
A ‘huge’ fire has erupted at an industrial estate in Falkirk this afternoon with a witness claiming they heard ‘popping noises.’
A fire at an industrial estate in Falkirk has created a massive plume of black smoke which can be seen from miles away.
Russell Dunn, who lives on Kersehill Crescent, at the other side of the canal, captured the mass of smoke from his window at around 2pm on Saturday.
Mr Dunn then walked over to the flats on the canal at Canavan Park to get a better view of the blaze.
He said: “It looks like it's in the industrial estate.
"I saw it from the window and walked round to the canal.
"All I could see was huge plumes of black smoke.
"I hope everyone is safe.”
Mr Dunn also heard some “popping noises” coming from the industrial site and said he has now stayed away from the area.
The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has been contacted for comment.