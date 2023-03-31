Banknock two-car collision: Police looking for witnesses to this morning's M80 incident

The incident happened just after 10am this morning on the slip road between Haggs interchange and the M80 northbound near Banknock and involved two cars.

Emergency services attended at the scene and four people were taken to hospital.

One of the vehicles reportedly caught fire and crews from three Scottish Fire and Rescue Serivice appliances were on hand to extinguish the blaze and later make the scene safe.

Police were in attendance at the road traffic collision this morning

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “The crash happened at around 10.10am on Friday, March 31, and involved a gold Ford Eco Sport and a black Audi A7. Emergency services attended. Two men and a woman were taken by ambulance to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

Another man was taken by Ambulance to Forth Valley Royal Hospital.”

Constable Alastair Allan, of the Stirling road policing unit , added: “Our enquiries into the cause of this crash are ongoing. At this time I would urge any witnesses to the crash, or anyone with information, to contact us.

"If anyone who was driving in that area at the time has dash-cam footage, please get in touch. We are also keen to trace the driver of a white Audi who was driving on

the off-slip from the motorway towards Haggs at the time as they may have information that will assist our enquiry."