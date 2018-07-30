Banknock banger rallying for armed forces charity

No one who has watched 1994 comedy Dumb and Dumber will ever forget the moment hapless Harry and Lloyd set off in their dogmobile.

Good pals Stewart Lyons and Stephen Daly certainly remember that scene and are actually about to recreate it next month in a ridiculously modified moving carpet of a Ford Ka when they take part in this year’s epic Two Ball Rally – a frenetic four-day, 1200 mile odyssey from France to Nice.

The lads, both 30, are going on this wild road trip across Europe for a good cause and one close to Stewart’s heart.

“I served with the 2nd Scots for six years,” said Stewart, a delivery driver from Banknock. “I was injured and medically discharged in 2016 and now I’m on medication and still recovering.

“My injury means I can’t ride motorbikes any more so I’ve gone for cars – you’ve got to have something. I’ve not been helped directly by SSAFA, but I wanted to raise money for them because they not only help servicemen and women and former service personnel, they also provide support for their families as well.”

The pair have already coined in almost half of their £3000 target for the armed forces charity – which has been providing lifelong support to service personnel and their families since 1885.

A Two Ball Rally veteran, Stephen knows what to expect and both he and Stewart are up for the challenge, having done all the engine work and modifications to the Ford Ka themselves – even fitting the shaggy exterior carpet.

“We both love the film,” said Stephen, an engineer from Bishopbriggs. “We are always quoting lines from it, so we thought, why not? It’s maybe a bad time for me to be doing it, since my daughter Willow was just born nine months ago.

“She really loves the car though.”

Visit www.justgiving.com/team-dumbanddumber to donate to the cause.