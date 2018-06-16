Bank’s corporate affairs jobs under threat

Lloyds is expected to axe positions at its group corporate affairs team in Scotland in response to what it described as a “rapidly changing environment.”

The Bank of Scotland owner was unable to confirm how many jobs may be under threat at its group Scottish headquarters in Edinburgh, but it is understood as many as 12 positions could be affected.

A spokeswoman for Lloyds said no regional breakdown was available, adding: “Group corporate affairs has a crucial role delivering communications support, counsel and advice to the bank.

“Communications departments, like all parts of a modern business, face a rapidly changing environment. As a result, we have announced changes to group corporate affairs to create a sharper focused communications department to support the group now and in the future with its aim to be the best bank for customers.”

There is no redundancy process underway at the banking group, as the exact number of roles impacted have yet to be determined, with outstanding vacancies expected to be filled. I

It is believed the changes, announced internally yesterday, do not involve any other areas of the company’s Scottish presence.