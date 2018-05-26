Band cancels concert in tribute to tragic Scott Hutchison

The band Frightened Rabbit have made the decision to cancel their The First Incident event at Glasgow’s SGW3 venue on June 1.

The move follows the recent tragic death of front man Scott Hutchison.

A spokesperson for the group said: “Some people have expressed that they would like to donate their refunded ticket cost to a charity.

“If this is something you would like to do we would ask that you donate to SAMH in Scott’s memory.

“You can visit their website here for details: https://www.samh.org.uk”