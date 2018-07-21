Balletic Bairns set for Strictly Come Prancing glory

It’s glamorous, fun, glittery and great for a worthy cha-cha-charity ... so hardly surprising that six dance-crazy Bairns have volunteered for Scotland’s first ever Strictly Come Prancing spectacular.

Run in aid of Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland (SBH Scotland), the event will see the contestants plunged into months of gruelling (but fun!) training for the big night at Glasgow’s Double Tree Hilton on November 10.

Paul Harper and Lynne Hoggan

They face no less than ten weeks of professional coaching at April’s Street Feet’s dancing studio.

Falkirk residents Gregor Ewing, Julie Wallace, Jordon McCue, Gillian Cameron and David Jackson will be taking centre stage, along with Heart Scotland Radio presenter Lynne Hoggan, also from Falkirk, who will be dancing with fellow radio personality Paul Harper.

The ultimate dancing challenge will see 13 couples take to the dance floor to try to impress head judge TV fashionista Gok Wan.

The “How To Look Good Naked” star will be joined on the judging panel by singer Carol Laula, radio presenter James Smith and dancing instructor April Stuart MacRae.

Taking its lead from the hit BBC show, SBH Scotland’s Strictly Come Prancing distinguishes itself from similar events by opening up the contest to same sex couples.

Encouraging inclusivity, the inaugural event will see three couples of the same sex competing for the coveted Glitterball Trophy.

All proceeds from the night will go to SBH Scotland, the specialist charity that supports children, young people and families affected by lifelong disabilities spina bifida and hydrocephalus.

Richard Donald, events manager at SBH Scotland, said: “Strictly Come Prancing is not just about raising money for the charity, it’s about flying the flag for diversity and equality, as well as having a bit of fun.

“We’ve got a great line up, and it’s shaping up to be an incredible night.

“All 26 dancers have committed to putting themselves through 10 weeks of training to get in the best shape possible for the big night and they are all desperate to show off their moves to Gok, and the other judges.

“We look forward to seeing them take to the stage in November, and hope to see as many people in the crowd as possible.”

Tickets for the event are now on sale from the SBH Scotland website.

They cost £65 per person, or £600 for a table of 10 and can be purchased here: www.sbhscotland.org.uk/scp