Bainsford building could be demolished as council issues warning

An eyesore property in Bainsford could be knocked down after its owner was hit with a dangerous building notice.

The Big Bar, which has lain derelict since a fire in 2005, could be flattened if those responsible for the premises fail to act on the demands of Falkirk Council.

Scottish councils can order a property to be repaired, secured or demolished if it is deemed to be causing a danger or potential danger to its occupants, the public or nearby buildings. Owners of flats within the building, at Bainsford Cross, have previously been unwilling to share the £130,000 repair costs needed to fix its damaged roof.

Outlining his desire to see the “unsafe” property knocked down, Falkirk North councillor Robert Bissett said: “The owners had a chance to do work but they never did any.

“Nobody would take responsibility. There has been kids playing in it so it’s unsafe.

“They had the chance to fix the roof but they didn’t do it so the council served the dangerous building notice. Different owners owned different flats and I think that’s what the problem was.

“There’s a lot of history behind it. Everybody in this area knows somebody who has been in the Big Bar.

“But I’m hopeful it will be demolished this year as it’s unsafe.”

A council spokeswoman said: “A dangerous building notice has been served on the owners of the Big Bar property and survey work has been taking place to provide an update on the condition of the property. Owners and occupiers of the properties are being kept fully informed.”