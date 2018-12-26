Baby is best Christmas present for Grangemouth couple

Staff at Forth Valley Royal Hospital were on hand to help deliver two local babies on Christmas Day.

The maternity ward was a hive of activity on the morning of December 25 as one new mum went into labour earlier than expected and another first timer gave birth a few days after her due date.

James Sneddon, a son for Michelea Whitfiled and James Sneddon

First to emerge into the world was Michelea Whitfield and James Sneddon’s little boy James at 6.49am, weighing 6lb 15ozs.

Mum Michaela, from Carronshore, had been due to give birth on December 21, but she said the family were overjoyed to have such a wonderful Christmas present.

Despite the late arrival, everything went well and mum and baby are doing fine.

Little Jacob James John Soutar came into the world a couple of hours later at 10.15am, weighing 5lb 9ozs to the delight of his parents, Caitlin Addison (18) and Michael Soutar (19) of Grangemouth.

Jacob had been due to come along on January 8, but complications with the umbilical cord pressing against the wee fella’s head meant the delivery had to happen as soon as possible and the couple had themselves a bundle of joy to go along with the Christmas presents under their tree.

Tired, but relieved, new dad Michael spoke to The Falkirk Herald yesterday (Wednesday), saying: “We got the names from our granddad’s first names and my dad’s last name.”

The ward also welcomed Cumbernauld’s Lindsey Boner and partner Scott’s newest arrival Emily, who was born at 7.49am weighing 9lbs 3ozs.