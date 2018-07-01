Award given in memory of much-loved hairdresser June

Popular hairdresser June Hill’s commemorative award has been awarded to a Forth Valley College student for the first time.

Forth Valley College’s Salon Services department celebrated the achievements of the cream of the crop, with Sarah-Louise Kelly the star of the show taking home the June Hill Hairdressing Award for Passion and Dedication.

The award is named in honour of June, a renowned hairdresser for more than half-a-century the district, having worked for 43 years at Nan Smith’s Hairdressing Salon in Graham’s Road and highlights the commitment June gave to her clients for her whole life.

Sadly, she died in April after a short battle with cancer.

Winner Sarah-Louise (33), from Alloa, received her award from June’s daughter Laura.

FVC lecturer Liz Foran, said: “June Hill’s passion and dedication and love of the trade and her clients made her a much loved and respected hairdresser in Falkirk. We were honoured that her family asked Forth Valley Collegeto dedicate an award in her honour.

Other award winners included Level 3 Beauty Therapy Student of the year Lynsey MacDonald (33), from Larbert, Level 3 Nail Services Student of the Year Anne McDonald (26), from Bonnybridge and Level 2 VRQ Barbering Student of the Year Linzie Duffie (24), from Denny.