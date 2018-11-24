Award for Camelon childcare manager Christine

A Camelon woman who has worked her way from residential childcare worker to operations manager over the course of a decade has been honoured for her achievement.

Care Visions Children’s Services recently celebrated ten years of dedication from staff at their annual long service Awards.

Christine MacEachen (pictured) was commended with a long service award for her time with the organisation, during which she has fulfilled various roles before winning promotion to her current post.

Established in 1998, Care Visions has 30 small residential homes across the country, and also a fostering agency.

Children’s Services chief executive Cathy Jamieson said: “The ethos of Care Visions is to provide therapeutic environments for young people who need residential care and foster care, with dedicated staff to nurture and support them.

“It is challenging work but hugely rewarding and we wanted to recognise the real commitment Christine has shown over ten years she has been with Care Visions”.