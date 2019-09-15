Avonbridge farm family raised £9,000 for cancer charities

Two cancer charities have each received cheques for £4,500 after an impressive fundraising effort from the Paton family of Avonbridge farm Easter Greenhill.

On behalf of NFU Scotland’s Forth and Clyde region the family hosted stockjudging, barbecue hog roast and bucking bronco events on their farm earlier this summer, raising no less than £9000.

The cash has been split between the Beatson Cancer Charity and Cancer Research UK.

The hugely successful day, which attracted more than 300, was also supported by the local young farmers club.

The Paton family – Rab and wife Jean, and sons John and Robert – presented the cheques at the farm this week.

Willie Harper, NFU Scotland’s Regional Chairman for Forth and Clyde, said: “It was fantastic to see so many people turning out in July to support this event, helping to raise so much for two well-deserving charities.

“The Patons pulled out all the stops and it is fantastic that their hard work was rewarded, allowing them to help out charities that are very close to the family’s heart.”

In our picture, left to right, are - John Paton, Craigie-Lee Paterson (Cancer Research UK), Robert Paton, Jean Paton, Claire Rennie (Beatson Cancer Charity), Rab Paton and Willie Harper.