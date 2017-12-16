Author is hosting a winter retreat

Maddiston-based author John Dodds (pictured) is offering the prospect of a weekend writing retreat in a country house in Alloa in January.

Possibly best known for his crime fiction trilogy The Kendrick Chronicles, he’s also had audio-books narrated for him by Buffy the Vampire Slayer actor Robin Sachs, and award-winning narrator John Lee.

In January he will be running creative writing courses, both through evening classes and a retreat at Orchard Lodge, Alloa.

John said: “My classes are aimed at both beginner and intermediate level writers, and if you don’t even believe you’ve got even a short story in you my aim is to prove you wrong and to give you the tools and the confidence to prove to yourself you can do it.”

John also has several other books available in e-book format through Amazon and other online outlets.

His catalogue includes young adult steampunk (“The Mechanikals”), and contemporary humorous work (“Cafe Insomnia”) as well as shorter works such as science fiction and horror novellas.

The Mechanikals is available free for use on Kindle over the next few days at https://www.amazon.com/Mechanikals-John-Dodds-ebook/dp/B00K22GE24

Three of his short stories received honourable mention in “The Year’s Best Fantasy and Horror” anthology, and he also had a story in the Macallan/Scotland on Sunday anthology, “Shorts V”.

For more information about the classes and the weekend retreat email John at jtmdodds@gmail.com

His website is: http://jakk1954.wixsite.com/johndodds