Attack on Falkirk footpath sparks police probe

Police are investigating an alleged assault reported to have taken place in Falkirk yesterday afternoon.

The attack is believed to have taken place on a footpath running alongside the Union Canal in Westquarter at around 12.15pm

Police spent some time at the scene of the alleged assault (Picture: Michael Gillen)

When police arrived at the scene, they sealed off the path and spent much of the afternoon searching the area around the bridge over the canal, which links Redding Road and Colliery Road close to the local Tesco store.

A police spokesman confirmed inquiries into the incident were continuing.