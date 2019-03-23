Asda says it’s crucial to ‘be your breast friend’

Staff at Asda stores in Falkirk, Grangemouth and Stenhousemuir have taken the Pink Pledge – a fun scheme with a serious message about breast cancer.

It aims to address the fact that half of all women don’t check their breasts regularly.

In the run-up to Mothers Day Staff in various Asda stores have been putting surprise stickers on a variety of products to encourage shoppers to “have a good feel – check your boobs today”.

Asda says: “The earlier breast cancer is found the more likely treatment is to be successful, so it is vital women are aware of the signs and symptoms of breast cancer, what to look for, and feel confident to visit their GP should they find anything unusual”.

With “forgetting to check” cited as the most common reason for women not checking their breasts, Asda’s Pink Pledge urges customers to Be Your Breast Friend.

Emma Gittoes, Asda’s National Community Manager, said: “Our brilliant community colleagues are raising awareness of the importance of regular breast checking for the signs and symptoms of breast cancer through the Pink Pledge, which anyone can sign-up to online through the Asda Tickled Pink website.

“Sadly, one in eight women will be diagnosed with breast cancer in their lifetime, and with one in two women not checking regularly, and one in ten saying they have never checked, there has never been a better time to raise awareness of this important message.

“As a business with a rich heritage in supporting breast cancer awareness through our Tickled Pink campaign, we are proud to use our scale to raise awareness around breast checking.

“We want to break down the barriers to access support and advice when our customers and colleagues need it.”

Samia al Qadhi, Chief Executive of Breast Cancer Care, and Baroness Delyth Morgan, Chief Executive of Breast Cancer Now, said: “We are delighted to be working with Asda on this breast awareness campaign.

“We know that the earlier breast cancer is detected, the more likely treatment is to be successful, and so it is vital that all women are given the information they need to know what signs and symptoms to look out for.

“Breast cancer remains the most common cancer in the UK, and so there has never been a more urgent need for increased awareness of the disease, specialist care, support and information for people living with breast cancer, and world-class research to stop this devastating disease taking the lives of those we love.

“Thanks to Asda’s on-going and unwavering fundraising support and awareness raising activity, we can continue to make a real difference for all those affected by breast cancer, together.”

For more information on Asda’s Tickled Pink campaign, and to make the Pink Pledge, visit www.asda.com/tickledpink