Asda makes a dream come true for Aaron

A Falkirk boy’s dreams came true after staff at the local Asda invited him in for a VIP tour.

Aaron Maxwell (11), who has autism, looks forward to trips to the store with his mum so he can use the self-scan checkout

And, he so fascinated by the delivery lorries, that he’s already decided he wants to drive one when he grows up.

After learning about Aaron’s love for Asda Falkirk, staff decided it was only fair he became an official member of the team and got him his own t-shirt and name badge to wear.

Mum Hayley said: “My mother, Ann Douglas, worked at the store for 30 years before retiring last year and Aaron has always loved visiting the store to see his granny and do our weekly shop.

“My mum had been chatting to the community champion Margaret about fascination with the Asda lorries, and she very kindly arranged for him to take a closer look at them.

“He was so excited, you would think he’d won the lottery. It was a lovely thing for them to do.

“He had a fantastic day getting an exclusive tour of the store and lorries and he can’t wait to wear his Asda top and name badge. He would spend every day there if he could!”

Community champion Margaret Bradie said: “When I heard about Aaron’s love of Asda I knew we had to arrange something special for him.

“He’s a real character and is well known throughout the store. Everyone stops to chat to him when he comes in with his mum.”

During his VIP tour, Aaron made his very own pizza, saw where deliveries arrive and got the chance to see Asda’s delivery lorries.

Hayley said: “I can’t thank Margaret enough for everything she’s done for Aaron. The store tour was brilliant – Aaron loved it and we’re so touched.

“He’s told everyone what Margaret has done for him and keeps saying ’I’ve got a name badge’.

“He’s even been telling everyone he works at Asda! He’s in his element when he’s in the store.”