Motorists filling up at Asda Grangemouth are being promised a further price cut from tomorrow .

Drivers will pay no more than 114.7ppl on unleaded and 125.7ppl on diesel, in each case two pence less than a reduced rate announced in October.

The firm, aiming to woo festive trade, says its reduction follows continued decreases in the wholesale cost of fuel.

This will be the sixth fuel price drop Asda has introduced since October, dropping the price of unleaded fuel by 13ppl and diesel by 9ppl.