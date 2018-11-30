Asda Grangemouth lures Christmas custom with fifth petrol cut

Asda is wooing local festive shoppers with a fuel price drop it says will see drivers pay no more than 116.7ppl on unleaded and 127.7ppl on diesel at its forecourts.

The new rate is effective from tomorrow as “a weekend boost for customers in the run-up to the festive season” and is its fifth fuel price drop since October 26 - cutting the price on unleaded by 11ppl and diesel by 7ppl.

The move follows what the firm says are continued decreases in the wholesale cost.

Asda’s senior fuel buyer, Dave Tyrer said: “With Christmas just around the corner, we’re pleased we can do our bit to make our customers’ hard-earned cash go a little further.

”Our new national price cap will be welcomed by the millions of drivers across the country and put money back in their pockets.”

Asda says its recent income tracker report showed that fuel price inflation rose to 11.9 per cent in October, the highest value since July.