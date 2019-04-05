Asda Falkirk to showcase charity’s signs-and-symbols shopping lists

Asda Falkirk is soon to roll-out the use of language programme Makaton to aid both children and adults with learning and communication difficulties.

Makaton aims to help the development of an individual’s communication, language and literacy skills by supporting spoken language with linked signs and symbols.

It’s said to be of use to people of all abilities, from those who have speech ability or whose speech is unclear to those who cannot or prefer not to use sign language.

Asda will have Makaton shopping lists available free in-store from the customer service desk for customers to collect at the start of their shop.

Jodie Tate, who chairs the supermarket group’s inclusion board, said: “In 2017 we launched a visual shopping list called Happy Little Helpers which aims to make shopping trips a more pleasant experience for children with learning and communication difficulties.

“Since then we’ve been working closely with the Makaton Charity to implement signs and symbols to support these fun shopping lists and we are really proud to have become the first major UK supermarket to rollout the Makaton counters to over 384 stores.

Makaton shopping lists show a range of choices such as milk, bread and bananas that a customer can tick off once they’ve been added to the trolley.

Stephen Hall, chief executive of the Makaton Charity, said: “We are thrilled that Asda are incorporating Makaton into their stores.

“The Makaton Friendly scheme recognises establishments of all kinds where Makaton users will feel comfortable, is going from strength to strength.

“We are working with schools, emergency services, attractions, retail and hospitality outlets including many well-known brands.

“This ensures that the excellent work done by organisations such as Asda continues within the community so that all customers feel welcome.”

For more information on Makaton Language Programme or The Makaton Charity visit www.makaton.org