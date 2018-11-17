Asda Falkirk has the Bear Necessities ...

Pudseymania is back, and staff at Falkirk’s Asda superstore are spending this month doing everything in their power to drum up a bumper result for the national campaign.

The theme of this year’s activities centres on “the Power of Play”, which champions the importance of play in child development and aims to inspire simple new ideas to make it more stimulating and fun.

Margaret Bradie, Asda Falkirk Community Champion, said: “This year, colleagues in Falkrik will be positively Pudsey with enthusiasm throughout November to raise both funds and awareness of the impact the money has, as well as the fundraising activities taking place in-store and in the wider community.

“From community Pudsey parties to cake sales and fun games, colleagues will be busy raising funds for BBC Children in Need to ensure that as many children as possible will see their lives improved by this money.”

Asda has raised £19million through its charity efforts over the past 18 years, supporting disadvantaged children and young people across the UK in need of support.

The cash is being used to help empower children and extend their life choices.

Asda is selling exclusive glitter Pudsey ears for £3.50, as well as clothes for all the family, socks, coin purses, rucksacks and more.

A minimum 20 per cent of the purchase price will go towards BBC Children in Need.

The cause supports children and young people facing a range of disadvantages such as living in poverty, being disabled or ill, or experiencing distress, neglect or trauma.

Asda is staging a variety of fundraising activities instore and in the community during November.