Asda donation helps bring festive spirit to Camelon

Christmas has come early for Camelon Community Centre, after a generous donation from Asda Falkirk allowed them to throw the ultimate winter festival for locals.

Camelon Community Centre was awarded £1000 by Asda Falkirk to help with the cost of organising its annual winter festival for young kids living in deprived areas.

The money allowed each child to meet Santa and receive a special gift, as well as enjoy various activities including face painting, inflatable slides and bouncy castles and a craft room to create Christmas lanterns.

There was also entertainment all day with performances from local bands and choirs to get people in the festive spirit along with food and drinks available.

Ann Henderson, at Camelon Community Centre, said: “We are extremely grateful for this amazing donation from Asda Falkirk, which has helped to organise our annual winter festival.

“This donation from Asda Falkirk has allowed us to put on an extra special Christmas event that the whole community enjoyed.”