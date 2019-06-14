Art on show at Larbert care home open day

A Larbert are home is inviting local people to join in its celebrations for Care Home Open Day this month.

Staff at Caledonian Court on Victoria Road will be staging a free family-friendly event on June 28 as part of a

countrywide initiative to create lasting relationships between care homes and their local communities.

Caledonian Court has organised an art-themed party to celebrate the open day and life at the home, with entertainment, activities and creative fun.

Residents’ decorated wall-hangings will also be on show.

Lorena Love, home manager at Caledonian Court, said: “Everyone at Caledonian Court is so excited to welcome the local community in for Care Home Open Day 2019.

“The people of Larbert have always been so welcoming to us, it’s great to be able to give something back.

“This year’s theme of ‘Celebrating Arts in Care’ is a wonderful opportunity for us to showcase all the brilliant activities we get up to on a daily basis here at Caledonian Court, such as our arts and craft sessions”.

As part of a nationwide competition across Care UK homes, Caledonian Court will be developing a work of art in the lead up to the open day, which will be showcased at the event.

To find out more about Care Home Open Day visit careuk.com/carehomeopenday