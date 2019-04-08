Art fans invited to attend Falkirk cafe event

Art lovers across the Forth Valley are being invited to attend an evening with local artist Rhona Morrison at the newly established Corner Cafe.

Rhona is well known locally for her artistic talents and is also a former consultant forensic psychiatrist at NHS Forth Valley.

As well as showcasing her work, some of Rhona’s pieces will be available to purchase on the night.

There will also be a raffle at the event to raise funds for The Strathcarron Hospice, with the prize being one of Rhona’s most recent artworks.

Andrew Harkins, owner of the Kirk Wynd-based cafe said: “We’ve been open for six months now and have really built our trade up during that time.

“We’re now in a place where we would like to do some extra events and our partnership with Rhona, who is a well known local figure, is the perfect opportunity to dip our toes in the water.

“We’re really excited to be displaying her works and would like to warmly welcome people to the event. We are happy as well to be having the raffle in aid of Strathcarron as it is a cause close to both our hearts.”

Rhona said “I am delighted to partner with Andrew in this venture. Having worked in Forth Valley for many years, it is an honour to come back in my retirement and share my passion for art.”

The event will take place on Friday, April 12 from 7pm to 9:30pm. Rhona’s artwork will be displayed in the cafe for a period thereafter.