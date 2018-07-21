Arriving in Falkirk - first of the new fast trains

From Tuesday rail travellers will be able to board the first new Hitachi class 385 electric train on the Glasgow-Edinburgh route via Falkirk.

It’s claimed the long-awaited development will spell faster and more comfortable journeys.

The remainder of the new class trains for the route, Scotland’s busiest, will be phased in over the course of the coming months, before the rollout is extended to other routes across the Central Belt.

The new Hitachi trains are part of ScotRail’s £475 million rolling stock investment, following the £858 million electrification of the line between Edinburgh and Glasgow by Network Rail Scotland.

ScotRail Alliance Managing Director Alex Hynes said: “The investment we are making will deliver faster journeys, more seats, and better services for our customers.”

Karen Boswell, Managing Director of Hitachi Rail Europe, said: ”When passengers step on board this first train they’ll find it light, spacious and modern with loads of more seats – up to 130 extra compared to the existing diesel trains.

“And there is more to come.

“Our UK factory is working tirelessly to deliver the rest of the fleet, which will allow the current 51 minute journey time from Edinburgh and Glasgow to be cut by up to a fifth.

“Thanks to their high quality Japanese engineering these trains have the best 0-60mph acceleration of any in Scotland.”