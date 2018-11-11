Armistice 100: Holyrood honours war dead with unique projection

Every one of the 134,712 names of men and women listed in the Scottish National War Memorial Roll of Honour will be projected on to the Scottish Parliament building this evening.

The spectacular illumination has been created by artist Ross Ashton, and the list includes not only combat troops but also munitions, factory workers, Merchant Navy personnel and overseas servicemen who fought on behalf of Scotland during the war.

Entitled Their Name Liveth the projection, set to Sir John Blackwood McEwen’s String Quartets Volume 1 by the Chilingrian Quartet, also features images and designs that tell the story of the Great War - which ended a century ago today.

The screening begins at 5pm and continues through to midnight, and is free to attend - no ticket necessary.

For those who want to be there when the name of a loved on is screened (each name will appear for around ten seconds) there’s a guide to times based on the alphabetical order in which names are listed on the Roll of Honour.

You can check those times at https://www.visitparliament.scot/their-name-liveth-armistice-centenary-event/?fbclid=IwAR0H8mpAWRj0zFaSJZV7p8iru2Oq4CJk2fNpue2iv49l1VXbxZC4wKi_tVs