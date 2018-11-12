Armistice 100: Grangemouth pauses to remember

The people of Grangemouth joined members of the local branch of Royal British Legion Scotland at Sunday’s commemoration in Zetland Park.

This followed a march to Abbotsgrange Church where the service of remembrance was led by the Reverend Aftab Gohar.

The parade then made its way to the memorial in the recently designated Centenary Field which is the popular Grangemouth park.

Wreaths were laid and the last post sounded as young and old stood to attention to pay their respects to all those who died in battles around the world in the last 100 years.