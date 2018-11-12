Armistice 100: Falkirk Remembrance Sunday parade and service

Young and old came together on Sunday morning to pay their respects to Falkirk’s dead from two world wars and other conflicts.

Led by Provost Billy Buchanan, politicians, council officials and representatives from the Armed Services and civilian services, were joined by schoolchildren to lay wreaths at the cenotaph in Camelon Road.

After a parade from Falkirk Town Hall headed by Camelon Pipe Band, the short service of remembrance was led by the Reverend Robert Allan of Trinity Church.

A large crowd joined in the simple act of worship and in particular, remembered the 100th anniversery of the 1918 Armistice which broght “the war to end all wars” to a conclusion, but not before 40 million people had died.

Falkirk’s cenotaph was unveiled in 1926 but unusually does not bear the names of the fallen.

A new group, Friends of Falkirk War Memorial, has been set up to raise £130,000 to extend and refurbish the current monument.

It proposes having plaques bearing the names of the 1100 Bairns who died in World War I and the 450 killed in World War II.