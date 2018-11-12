Armistice 100: Community of Camelon pays its respects

The community of Camelon came together on Remembrance Sunday to honour the men who marched off to war over 100 years ago never to return.

Despite the heavy rain, representatives from organisations associated with the village, including youth groups and schools, along with old soldiers and politicians, as well as members of the public gathered at the memorial to lay wreaths.

Constructed in 2016 after years of fundraising, there are 258 names of those who lost their lives in both World Wars and Korea on the cenotaph.

The service was led by Father Jamie Boyle and Councillor Dennis Goldie.