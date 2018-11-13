Armistice 100: Bonnybridge remembers all those who never came home from battle

The Bonnybridge community came together at the weekend for two special commemorations.

On Saturday a dedication service was held at the village’s memorial garden.

It was the culmination of upgrading work on the area which is the focus of the community’s annual remembrance services.

This was carried out by Falkirk Council’s planning and environment unit, headed by Danny Thallon.

Two new plinths along with commemorative benches have been placed in the garden and a tree planted.

Lodge Dolphin No. 911 sponsored one of the benches and Sandy Thomson PM said: “We are proud to sponsor and purchase one of the very fine commemorative benches to mark and remember the sacrifice of the fallen during the Great War. Nine members of our Lodge gave their lives to defend our freedom in the great conflict.”

The following day the townspeople gathered to walk in procession from the community centre to the memorial garden.

The services was led by the Reverend George MacDonald of Bonnybridge St Helen’s Parish Church and Father Aiden Canon of St Joseph’s RC Church, High Bonnybridge.

Following the wreath laying by members of the Armed Forces, community groups and schools, youngsters were invited to plant crosses in the ground surrounding the memorial in a poignant recognition of all those who fought and never returned to their homes in the village.

The remembrance service was organised by Provost Billy Buchanan who said it was to “respect and remember this generation who gave up their lives to ensure our freedom”.