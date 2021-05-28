Armed response police attend incident at Falkirk Sheriff Court
Members of Police Scotland’s armed response unit and ambulance staff were called to an incident at Falkirk Sheriff Court this afternoon.
Friday, 28th May 2021, 5:01 pm
Police officers and paramedics responded to an emergency situation which happened on the upper floor of the court building in Main Street, Camelon at around 3pm today.
Armed response officers were first on the scene, followed by Scottish Ambulance Service staff and both teams of emergency personnel went upstairs to deal with the incident, which is believed to have happened in one of the court rooms.