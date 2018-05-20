Are you tough enough for Junior Ranger Boot Camp?

Do you fancy yourself as a junior Bear Grylls - amd love the outdoors, wildlife and nature?

The Junior Ranger Boot Camp event on July 25 in Callendar Woods is fully booked - but the rangers running the day say that if you’re really keen you should send your name in anyway.

Some may drop out between now and late July.

Falkirk Council’s ranger service are proud of “one of the best kids’ events of the year”, in which participants eat “wild food”, find out about the local wildlife and “learn how to get rescued”.

The event is suitable for children seven years and over, and costs £10 oer child.

Don’t be disappointed if you don’t make it off the “subs’ bench” this year - this popular outdoor adventureis sure to be back.

Send your details via email to rangers@falkirk.gov.uk or phone -1324 504950.