Are you one of the Falkirk Eleven watching TV in black and white?

Colour television has been a fact of normal everyday life for 50 years - but has never quite caught on for a small and mysterious group of Falkirk monochrome addicts.

TV Licensing (which is hoping to persuade people to buy licences) speculates that nostalgia might be part of the reason why no less than eleven black and white licences are still registered to Falkirk residents.

There may be still more who do not have a licence.

According to TV Licensing figures there are 400 black and white licences in force across Scotland, and 7,000 across the UK.

Spokesman Fergus Reid said: “Whether you watch EastEnders, Strictly or Question Time in black and white on a 50-year-old TV set or in colour on a tablet, you need to be covered by a TV Licence to watch or record programmes as they are broadcast.

“You also need to be covered by a TV Licence to download or watch BBC programmes on iPlayer, on any device.”